The German newspaper reports that Freie Presse† The man from Magdeburg, a city in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, received the vaccinations since July 2021. He is said to have sold the vaccination certificates to anti-vaxers.

When the man reported to the vaccination center in Dresden for the umpteenth time, an employee thought he recognized him. He had been seen there several times. Red Cross Germany then warned other vaccination centers about the ‘heavy user’. At a later attempt at a vaccination center in Eilenburg, employees called the police and the man was arrested.

Apparently he showed up at every appointment with a new blank vaccination card. “If we had had a good national registration system, this man would have fallen for it sooner,” said a spokesman for the Red Cross, which has reported the sale of vaccination certificates.

The police are investigating.

Watch our videos about the corona vaccines below:

#German #man #vaccinated #times #corona #virus