From: Moritz Bletzinger

On Monday, a German holiday drowned in Cala Millor in the east of Mallorca. Lifeguards were still trying to revive him.

Cala Millor (Mallorca) – On Monday (June 19) a German tourist on Mallorca drowned in the Mediterranean Sea on the beach of Cala Millor (Spain). The incident happened at noon, reports the news portal Cronica Balear. It is therefore a 61-year-old German tourist.

German vacationer drowns on the beach of Cala Millor in Mallorca: lifeguards kept an eye on him

Around 12 p.m., lifeguards are said to have noticed that the man was behaving strangely in the water. They asked the vacationer if he was okay. According to the report, he answers yes. The lifeguards retreated, but did not take their eyes off the man. His attitude looked suspicious.

A few minutes later, the tourist suddenly stopped moving, they say. He stopped while swimming. The rescue workers rushed and pulled him unconscious from the water.

Mallorca: Riddles about the cause of death of German tourists – Guardia Civil determined

They fought for the life of the tourist on the beach for 40 minutes. Two ambulances and the police were also there to reinforce the scene. Despite alternating resuscitation maneuvers, the man died. There is a suspicion that an illness could have caused a cardiac arrest. The Guardia Civil is now taking on the incident and is supposed to determine the cause of death.

At the beginning of April, a man in Austria died after falling from a balcony in Mallorca. At that time, too, the Mallorcan police investigated and then ruled out third-party fault. He was apparently alone in his room at an Arenal hotel when he fell from the third floor. (moe)