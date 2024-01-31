Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

A racing cyclist on the Ma10 road in the Tramuntana Mountains, Mallorca, Spain. (Archive image) © IMAGO/UWE KRAFT

Tragic accident on Mallorca: A German tourist died on a bike tour. His cause of death is still unclear.

Palma de Mallorca – A German holidaymaker died on Tuesday afternoon (January 30th) on the Balearic island of Mallorca (Spain). This is what the online news portal reports Chrónica Balearic and became the Mallorca newspaper (MZ) confirmed by a spokesman for the Guardia Civil.

Eyewitnesses discovered the cyclist unconscious on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. on the old country road from Sineu (Ma-3011) near the Camí de Son Palou Vell and made an emergency call. Local police, Guradia Civil and rescue workers tried to revive the man. But for the cyclist from Germany, any help came too late. He died at the scene of the accident.

German holidaymaker in Mallorca dies while cycling – cause of death unclear

The MZ According to the police, he is assuming a circulatory collapse. Loud Chrónica Balearic The Guardia Civil is currently ruling out that a traffic accident caused the man's death. Rather, it is assumed that there is a medical emergency without any third-party fault. Because the circumstances are so unclear, an autopsy should now clarify the exact cause of death. The authorities did not tell the newspaper his age or place of origin in Germany.

The cycling season on Mallorca is already in full swing at a pleasant 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. Until mid-May. Then the weather on the Balearic island often becomes too hot and the danger on bike tours increases.

Serious accidents continue to occur on Mallorca's roads

Meanwhile, a second winter heatwave has already hit Spain. After the first in December, record values ​​are now also being reported for January. The weather authority speaks of an “anomaly”.

Just last summer, a 36-year-old German died in a traffic accident on Mallorca. The driver turned himself in after learning about his own crime from the press.

Just a few days ago, another 44-year-old German came into the attention of the authorities. He and a Spaniard were arrested on the holiday island of Mallorca for drug trafficking. The two sold marijuana, hashish and cocaine at three different locations in Palma, police said on Friday. During a search of three apartments the day before, unspecified amounts of the three substances, cash and weapons were seized. (mke)