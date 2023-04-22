Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Hoffmann fired for fake interview with Schumacher

Anne Hoffmann, editor-in-chief of the German magazine Die Aktuelle, was fired for publishing a fake interview with seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher. This was reported on the publisher’s website. Funke Mediengruppe.

“Funke apologizes to the family of Michael Schumacher. This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. This in no way meets the standards of journalism that we and our readers expect,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the rider’s family will sue Die Aktuelle for publishing the interview. The headline said that this was the first interview of the athlete after the accident. Inside the material, it was explained that the quotes were generated by artificial intelligence.

On December 29, 2013, Schumacher suffered a head injury while skiing in the Alps. Having left the track, he tripped on a stone and hit his head on a rock ledge. After the injury, the athlete fell into a coma. Schumacher is recovering in his own villa, which is located on the shores of Lake Geneva.