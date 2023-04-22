“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It in no way meets the journalistic standard that we – and our readers – expect from a publisher like Funke,” said the director of the weekly magazine’s publishing house.

In the so-called interview in the magazine, Schumacher said things like ‘My life has completely changed after the accident. It was a terrible time for my wife, my children and the whole family.’ Only at the end of the text did it become clear that the answers came from a chatbot.

The Schumacher family announced on Thursday that they would take legal action against the publisher. It is not yet clear whether the apologies and the departure of the editor-in-chief will change that.

