The four-time world champions finished third in the group after Japan beat Spain in the other group match.

Costa Rica relied on a five-man defense line, but Germany scored in the tenth minute when David Raum played a cross that Serge Gnabry took advantage of.

But after Japan beat Spain in the other match, Germany let down its guard and Costa Rica scored two goals, signed by Yeltsin Tejeda and Juan Pablo Vargas.

Substitute Kai Havertz scored twice before Niklas Volkrug scored the fourth, but the final result led Japan to finish top of the group, ahead of Spain in second place.