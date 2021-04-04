Germán Loero announced that he will not attend to vote in the elections 2021 due to the high level of infections by the COVID-19 in Peru. Through his official Facebook account, the actor expressed his concern that every day more people fall ill or die victims of this disease.

At the beginning of the post, the artist expressed his outrage for all those who still do not understand the seriousness of the situation that is being experienced around the world due to the coronavirus.

“We are in a very hard time of the disease, make no mistake, we should be in absolute confinement and people are on the street, many traveling, I really don’t understand it,” he wrote. “We have to give hope even if one feels bad for so many people, colleagues, colleagues, friends and friends who die every day. It is not known who it will touch, peace for their families, “he added.

German Loero

German Loero specified that by not participating in the elections 2021 tries to avoid exposing exposing those closest to the contagion of the COVID-19. “I’m not going to vote for many reasons, you can imagine which ones, damn … but I have to protect my own. It has been hard to do it all this time, more than a year of confinement, patience and resistance, so I will continue ”, he said.

Germán Loero outraged with subject without a mask

At the beginning of February, Germán Loero faced a subject who was walking down the street without wearing a mask, the main biosecurity measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I am a police commander, what does it matter to you (that I don’t wear a mask)?”, The man said to the actor, who, completely outraged, replied “Because it’s my life, because you’re putting my life at risk. (…) You are trying to enter the place where I have been, unconscious ”.

Germán Loero, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.