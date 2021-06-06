Peruvian actor Germán Loero came to cast his vote in this second round of the elections 2021 and he volunteered as a board member.

In the publication of Twitter that he shared, the interpreter revealed that those who had to assume this role did not attend. For this reason, he agreed to be a member of the polling station so that voters can cast their vote.

“ All six members of my table were missing, so here we are in the stamina ”, Wrote the protagonist of ‘Marcelo’ in At the bottom there is a site.

In this way, the actor joins other figures of the show such as Tepha Loza who decided to take office this Sunday, June 6.

The actor, who did not vote in the first one, came this time and ended up joining as a volunteer. Photo: capture / Twitter

Germán Loero did not vote for COVID-19

Within hours of the first round of the 2021 elections, held on April 11, Germán Loero revealed that he would not go to vote due to COVID-19.

Through his social networks, the actor revealed the reasons why he decided not to go to the polls.

As he published, he made a criticism because many people would be exposed to the disease in full second wave of the coronavirus.

“We are in a very hard time of the disease, make no mistake, we should be in absolute confinement and people are on the street, many of them traveling, I really don’t understand it,” he wrote.

“I’m not going to vote for many reasons, you can imagine which ones, damn … but I have to protect my own. It has been hard to do it all this time, more than a year of confinement, patience and resistance, so I will continue ”, he added.

German Loero

Germán Loero, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.