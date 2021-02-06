Germán Loero expressed his annoyance at a man who did not respect one of the basic protocols to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Through his social networks, the actor denounced a man who, despite his advanced age and belonging to the vulnerable population group, did not wear a mask in the middle of public streets.

The Peruvian artist decided to record the subject while claiming him for disobeying preventive measures and putting the health of other people at risk.

“Stand back, please, what I’m going to put you in jail. (…) I am a police commanderWhat does it matter to you (that he does not wear a mask)? What interests you? Worry about your life ”, the man is heard saying quite annoyed.

Given this, German Loero He refuted and replied that his attitude was a danger to everyone.

“Because it is my life, because you are putting my life at risk. (…) You are trying to enter the place where I have been, unconscious, “said the actor with evident indignation at the man’s behavior and irresponsibility.

Germán Loero is one of the national artists who has had a lot of participation in social networks since the beginning of the pandemic. He has constantly shared publications where he asks the population to be responsible and respect sanitary measures.

As is known, the use of a mask is one of the main and mandatory measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

