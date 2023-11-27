Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Press Split

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is currently being put to the test. A central component of this are tanks from Germany. A soldier now demands further deliveries.

Donetsk – In the east of Ukraine, in the Donetsk region, a Leopard 2 main battle tank is in hiding. Sweden delivered the German-designed tank to Ukraine. There he is now served by five Ukrainian soldiers. In the midst of the war in Ukraine, which is increasingly dominated by trench warfare, the tank represents an important weapon. What is special about the Leopard-2 type is its stronger armor compared to many other tanks, which makes it a safe shelter for the soldiers. A Ukrainian soldier reports this in one Video the news agency AFP.

According to the soldier, you are in great danger if you sit in a Russian tank, for example: “Because you are practically sitting on a barrel of gunpowder,” he warns. If such a tank were to be hit, the occupants’ lives would be in danger. The reason for this lies in the design of the Russian T-72 and T-74 tanks. Reloading there works via a conveyor belt, which would make the Russian tanks more vulnerable to enemy fire. “If a T-72 or a T-74 tank gets hit in the wrong place, it just blows up,” the soldier said. In the Leopard-2 tank, however, another crew member takes over the reloading. This means that the ammunition can be stowed more securely and the vehicle is less endangered. The Leopard-2 “saves lives,” emphasizes the soldier.

Ukrainian soldier: “We need more battle tanks”

Given the increasing severity of the weapons and the intense fighting in the Ukraine war the Ukrainian president had Volodymyr Zelensky In January 2023, Germany asked to supply modern Leopard 2 tanks. The Federal Republic complied with this request. However, the Ukrainian soldier sees even more need on the front: “We need even more battle tanks so that we can use them in offensives. The more tanks we have, the more such offensives we can carry out,” said the soldier AFP-Video. Recently there were reports that the Russian military had succeeded in decisive strikes against Leopard 2 tanks.

A Bundeswehr Leopard 2 tank, photographed at a press event in March 2023. (Archive photo) © Florian Gaertner / Photothek.de / Imago Images

New arms aid for Ukraine: Germany announces arms deliveries

The federal government has already announced that it will significantly increase funding for arms aid to Ukraine next year. A ring exchange trick for supplies at the front is also planned. The German defense company Rheinmetall has also been contracted by Ukraine to supply more than 30 additional Leopard 2 tanks.

Ukraine war in pictures – destruction, resistance and hope View photo series

The reports from Ukrainian soldiers from the front show that the Leopard 2 tank is not only an efficient weapon in the Ukrainian war, but also saves lives. With its stronger armor, it offers soldiers a safe place in the midst of intense fighting Russia. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop and how effectively the additional Leopard 2 tanks can be used in the offensives. (do with dpa/AFP)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Tobias Utz before publication.