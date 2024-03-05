Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Susanne T. was a medical assistant in Germany and suddenly extremely rich in Switzerland. Now she is on trial, but could still avoid prison time.

Lucerne – An apartment with a view of Lake Maggiore and one on Lake Lucerne. A dream of pure luxury that a German woman from Germany fulfilled after emigrating to Lucerne. In Switzerland she turned her life upside down, but not with clean means.

German emigrates to the Alps and lives in luxury there – suddenly a businesswoman in Switzerland

In Germany, Susanne T. led a completely normal life and trained as a medical assistant. At the age of 40 she changed everything, emigrated to the Alps and quickly worked her way to the top of the Fera trading company from Lucerne. How did she manage that? Still unclear to this day.

What is known: Between 2002 and 2010, T. took out loans totaling over 400 million francs (416 million euros), allegedly for investments in machines in the forging press business. Ultimately, most of the millions went into their own pockets. And Susanne T. lived in luxury with her husband. Unlike a 72-year-old farmer from Ebersberg who fell into the clutches of a credit fraudster.

Bank demands 200 million francs back from Deutscher – one of the largest fraud cases in Switzerland

But in 2010, the Zurich bank Skandifinanz discovered her. The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office took over and filled a total of 1,550 federal folders with files over eleven years. Then the process began: in 2021, Skandifinanz demanded around 200 million francs back in court, as the Virgin newspaper reported.

The allegations were serious: commercial fraud, mismanagement and commercial money laundering as well as forgery of documents in well over 100 cases. The newspaper View speaks of one of the largest cases of economic crime in Switzerland. The investigations against Swiss bankers who are said to have hidden millions for Vladimir Putin are also spectacular.

And now T. gets off lightly. Today she is 73 years old and ill. Because the proceedings dragged on for so long, her sentence was reduced by 50 percent, and she also argued in court that she had only taken on a subordinate role in the company.

The “Fera case” has allegedly overwhelmed the public prosecutor’s office: the prison sentence against Germans is not legally binding

The “Fera case” has overwhelmed the federal public prosecutor’s office, writes the Lucerne newspaper. Years of investigation ultimately led to “only” a four-year prison sentence for the millionaire fraudster. And the prison sentence is still not legally binding.

T. could even get away with it entirely. The leading public prosecutor resigned during the investigation and handed the “Fera case” over to a private lawyer. The problem: From now on he acted as an “extraordinary public prosecutor”, but such a person can only be used in investigations against people within the public prosecutor’s office.

Acts of fraud could become statute-barred: Does a German Alpine fraudster escape justice?

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is now faced with a huge problem. She would have to withdraw all procedural actions since the change and reopen them. This will probably take a lot of time and T.'s crimes will expire in the meantime. The German millionaire fraudster could escape justice. (moe)