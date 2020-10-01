Hozan Cane was surprisingly released from Turkish custody. Now the German is stuck with her daughter in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL taz | The German Singer Hozan Cane was released from a prison in Istanbul on Thursday night after more than two years in custody. The singer, who has a Kurdish background but only has German citizenship, was in 2018 presidential election campaign arrested, in which she supported the candidate of the Kurdish left HDP, Selahattin Demirtaş.

Hozan Cane – this is her stage name – is not allowed to leave Turkey; the case against them continues, as their lawyer Newroz Akalan explained. Hozan Cane’s daughter Gönül Örs is also currently being charged in Turkey. She is also at large after a long period of house arrest, but is also not allowed to leave Turkey, as was only decided again on Thursday morning at a court hearing in Istanbul.

Both mother and daughter have campaigned for the democratic rights of the Kurds in Turkey in the past. Hozan Cane appeared for Demirtaş in the June 2018 presidential election campaign in Edirne in western Turkey and was subsequently arrested.

The allegation was membership in the terrorist organization PKK. She was sentenced to six years and three months in prison in an initial trial, but was appealed. The appellate court overturned this judgment because the alleged evidence presented did not convince the higher judges. The process was therefore reopened in August this year. After the new court initially refused a release from prison, Hozan Cane was released surprisingly last night.

Accusation of PKK propaganda

Örs, who came to Turkey to support her mother, was then also arrested and shortly thereafter released subject to conditions, is accused of making propaganda for the terrorist organization PKK at an illegal demonstration in Cologne in 2012.

At that time, Örs took part in an action on a tourist boat on the Rhine, where the rights of the Kurds were advertised with banners and chants. The German police stopped the case at the time, but a BKA liaison officer for the Turkish police passed the documents on to the Turkish colleagues. That is now the basis for the indictment against Örs.

Mother and daughter are now both in Istanbul, but are not allowed to leave the country. A verdict in the Örs case is expected in January 2021. The federal government protested against the arrests in both cases and is monitoring the proceedings. The human rights policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Frank Schwabe from Cologne, was on site at the trials and on Thursday reiterated his call for both women to leave for Germany as soon as possible.