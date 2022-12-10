with videoA 40-year-old man in a suburb of Dresden, Germany, presumably killed his mother, stormed a radio station and then held an employee and a child hostage in a shopping center for some time. The perpetrator died from the injuries he sustained during the police operation to end the hostage situation.



10 Dec. 2022

According to local media, the man tried to enter the office of Radio Dresden through an emergency exit door, but failed. Police also suspect him of killing his 62-year-old mother in another part of the city on Saturday morning. Her body was found this morning in the Prohlis district.

The perpetrator, David W., drove from the office building where radio Dresden is located, on the edge of the center, by car to a shopping center in the city center, where, according to the police, he entrenched himself with hostages in a drugstore. A woman and a child were taken hostage. See also Taming unicorns - THIS IS MONEY

Mental health problems

The police arrived en masse and the entire city center was closed. Everyone was called upon to avoid the inner city. The mall was evacuated and a police special unit ended the hostage-taking in a store around 12:30 p.m. The hostages were unharmed. Earlier, the police were able to contact the perpetrator by telephone.

According to the police, it is still unclear whether the man was injured by the special unit or self-harmed. He was taken to a hospital and died there. Police believe he had psychological problems.

Heavily armed officers cordoned off a shopping center in Dresden, where a hostage situation was taking place. © REUTERS



The gunman is said to have holed up in this mall after killing a 70-year-old woman. © AP

