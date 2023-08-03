Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

In 2019, the German Marcel S. strangled the British millionaire’s daughter Anna R. in a posh hotel in Ticino, Switzerland. A Swiss court has now announced the final sentence.

Montalto/Lausanne – It was a love affair like in a Hollywood romance: for her 21st birthday, the British Anna Florence R. received a trip around the world as a gift from her wealthy father, trustee of one of the most renowned horse studs in Great Britain. In Thailand she met the German Marcel S. on this trip. She started a romance with him.

German kills British millionaire’s daughter in Switzerland: dispute over money probably escalated

Two months later, luck ends on April 9, 2019 in a hotel room in Muralto in the Swiss Ticino near Locarno on Lake Maggiore in a cruel way: the couple had stayed in the four-star Hotel La Palma au Lac. In the evening they drank loudly TheTimes a $140 bottle of champagne over dinner before returning to their booked hotel penthouse.

Then the two are said to have argued loudly, room neighbors later reported to the police. Because Marcel S. loud dailymail Had debts and had made several transactions with the millionaire’s daughter’s credit card, Anna Florence R. is said to have threatened to break up with him.

Girlfriend dead in the bathroom: the suspect speaks of an accident during violent lovemaking

A little later, Marcel S. runs to reception to get help, his companion is feeling bad. The paramedics find Anna Florence R. with cuts and bruises on the floor of the bathroom, she is already dead. Marcel S. later describes it as an erotic accident: a choke game went wrong, he “accidentally” strangled Anna R., he said later in court.

The police arrested him the day after the crime. According to police investigations, Marcel S. was chronically broke. The investigation revealed, however, that there had been no sexual activity between the couple before the crime. “There was no sex that night. Just femicide,” prosecutor Canonica Alexakis said at the first hearing. The autopsy of a German who had been shot dead in Greece, on the other hand, was a mystery. Five months after Anna Florence R.’s death, investigators found her credit card hidden behind a panel in a hotel elevator. Marcel S. claimed loudly TheTimeshe dumped them there as a joke.

Murder proceedings against Germans: bouncer fights through all instances – now he is being deported

In October 2021, Marcel S. was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the criminal court in Lugano for intentional killing. Marcel S. challenged the verdict, but the Locarno Court of Appeal extended the sentence by six months a year later. The bouncer also appealed against this judgment. On Thursday (3 August) the Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne announced that the last sentence of 18.5 years in prison had been confirmed, making it final.

This also includes the penalty for further serious bodily harm and embezzlement. Following his imprisonment, Marcel S. was deported to Germany and was then banned from living in Switzerland for another 14 years.

