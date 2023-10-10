DThe 22-year-old German Shani Louk, who was abducted from Israel by Hamas, is probably alive and, according to media reports, is in a hospital in Gaza with serious head injuries. The “Tagesschau” reported this on Tuesday, citing her mother. “We now have further information that Shani is alive,” said Ricarda Louk in a video message. However, her daughter was seriously injured. “Every minute is critical,” said the mother.

She turned directly to the federal government with an appeal for help. “We ask, no we demand, that the German government act quickly,” said Shani’s mother. Now is not the time to argue about responsibilities. “This is my desperate appeal to the entire country, to Germany, to me “To help get my Shani back home healthy.”

The young woman’s family is also submitting a petition to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and the German Ambassador to Israel, Stefan Seibert (CDU). The call states: “So far we do not have the impression that the Foreign Office has exhausted all options.”

Louk was seen on video

Shani Louk has been missing since Saturday. She was apparently kidnapped to the Gaza Strip during the attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on a music festival in Israel. On a video, the young woman was seen half-naked on a flatbed truck between several Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, with her face to the ground and her legs twisted. A boy spits on her body. Her mother recognized her from her tattoos.







According to “Spiegel” magazine, Shani Louk has never lived in Germany, but has visited her grandparents in Ravensburg in Baden-Württemberg several times. Her mother, a Catholic who later converted to Judaism, emigrated to Israel. The Jewish father is Israeli. The family lives about 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. The young woman therefore has German citizenship.

Hamas carried out a massacre during its attack on the music festival in the Negev desert. 260 people were killed by Hamas terrorists. Hundreds of young Israelis gathered for the festival near Kibbutz Reim near the Gaza Strip. The Hamas terrorists fired indiscriminately at the fleeing people for hours and also kidnapped many of them into the Gaza Strip.