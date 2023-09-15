Home page World

A rhino kills a zookeeper from Germany in Salzburg Zoo. Her husband apparently had to witness everything. The autopsy now provides clarity.

Salzburg – While applying insect repellent to the animals every day, a German keeper at the Salzburg Zoo was attacked by a rhinoceros. The 33-year-old from Munich died. The 34-year-old husband and work colleague wanted to rush to his wife’s aid. He suffered a broken femur.

Keeper from Germany killed in zoo: autopsy report provides details

According to the zoo, he was able to alert the rescue workers. Despite the emergency doctor and rescue helicopter, any help came too late for the animal keeper. “The woman died from her injuries at the scene of the accident,” police reported. The nurse was “always very careful and thoughtful,” explained managing director Sabine Grebner at a press conference on Tuesday morning (September 12th).

The autopsy report, that of the Austrian Crown newspaper available, now shows: The woman was probably fatally injured by a headbutt between the 1.5 meter high concrete posts in the enclosure. The pillars are intended to protect the zoo employees from the animals, which weigh several tons. However, the killed nurse was found behind this barrier in the rhino’s area, said Grebner.

Rhino kills animal keeper from Germany: woman was pierced by horn

As the newspaper reported, the half-meter-long horn of the rhinoceros “Yeti” is said to have pierced the nurse’s upper body. However, the managing director ruled out that, as an experienced nurse, she had overstepped the mark herself. “It is also possible that a horn will pull someone inside the barrier,” said Grebner.

This photo published by the Salzburg Zoo shows the rhino “Yeti” in the zoo. According to police, the rhinoceros attacked and killed a zookeeper and seriously injured another at a zoo in Austria. © Salzburg Zoo/AP/dpa

The husband said his life was out of danger, the zoo said on its website. After an operation, the 34-year-old animal keeper woke up and learned of his wife’s death. “He did everything he could to save the zookeeper – his wife. “Unfortunately he didn’t succeed,” said Grebner.

Since white rhinos are threatened with extinction, the animal will not be euthanized and will remain in Salzburg for the time being, the zoo boss indicated. After a three-day closure, the zoo plans to reopen on Friday (September 15th). However, the Rhino House will remain closed to the public for the time being. The animals will only be visible outside. However, the managing director asked visitors not to speak to the staff about the colleague’s death. “We just need our time,” she said.

German keeper of rhino killed in Salzburg Zoo:

Herbert Eder, founder of the Kameltheater Kernhof in Lower Austria, also commented on this Crown newspaper about the incident. Rhinos would have very poor eyesight. “Perhaps the animal was simply happy or frightened by the morning ritual,” he said. But he is certain about one thing: “The fault is never to be found in the animal, it is always a human failure. That’s just the law when it comes to animal husbandry.”

Rhinos are herbivores and have “no interest in attacking people,” explained biologist Mario Ludwig Picture. However, they can become dangerous as soon as they feel threatened. According to Ludwig, it is not yet possible to say whether the captivity in the zoo is related to the incident. What is certain, however, is that animals in captivity “sometimes develop aggression and behavioral problems”.

Zoos and animal parks are repeatedly criticized. At the beginning of the year, a disturbing video emerged from a zoo of a female elephant running in place for minutes. The animal protection organization Peta also repeatedly criticizes the keeping of animals in zoos. (kas/dpa)