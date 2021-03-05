This Friday, the Administrative Litigation Court of Cologne (western Germany) temporarily prohibited the country’s secret services from following the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a systemic way. The order comes two days after the government announced the decision to place the opposition party under surveillance, considering it dangerous for democracy.

The decision comes two days after the Federal Office for the Protection of the German Constitution (BfV), the internal intelligence, classified Alternative for Germany as a “suspicious case” against national democracy, which allowed for formal follow-ups. continuous and general to the entire party structure.

The order comes as a response to a complaint filed by the AfD, which, knowing that the secret services were targeting them, denounced the BfV for alleged political persecution.

This is a temporary measure and will have to wait until the court rules on the complaint. The body stressed that it has not made a decision on the merits of the matter, but affirmed that the dissemination of the BfV’s decision violates “equal opportunities for political parties.”

However, the decision can be appealed to the High Court for Administrative Litigation in Münster (West Germany).

The secret services based their decision on a 1,001-page report that includes evidence of alleged violations against the liberal democratic order collected by jurists and experts since the beginning of 2019. Among them, hundreds of speeches and statements by party members with an openly xenophobic stance and anti-immigrant.

This decision made the political party the first to be subjected to surveillance after the Second World War. The classification, which according to German media occurred last Thursday, It was an attempt to stop the rise and attack on the democratic order by the forces of the extreme right, present all over the globe.

The battle against the extreme right in the electoral ‘super year’

The Executive’s decision is controversial for one reason: AfD is the main political force in opposition to the coalition government between Social Democrats and Conservatives led by Angela Merkel. With 88 seats out of a total of 709 in the German Parliament, the far-right party is popular in the European country.

Her promotion to the Bundestag came in 2017, when Angela Merkel’s decision to host more than a million migrants angered part of the German electorate. Controversial since its inception, the party has been accused of fomenting hate speech against migrants.

With the decision to formally monitor the extremist formation, the Office for the Protection of the German Constitution could tap phones and other communications and monitor the movements of party members.

For Germany, dealing with the extreme right is a matter of special importance this election year, with its sights set on the elections of six federal states and the election of new representatives to the Bundestag in September. A year that will see the departure of Angela Merkel after 16 years as Chancellor, in which she became a symbol of change, opening the doors of the country to refugees seeking asylum.

This is the reason why the state mechanisms, which ensure that an extremist party – or of Nazi ideology – cannot return to power from within, are especially concerned.

“Far-right extremism and far-right terrorism are currently the greatest danger to democracy in Germany,” said Thomas Haldenwang, chairman of the Office for the Protection of the German Constitution last year.

The basis of the investigation against AfD: openly xenophobic discourses

Several leaders of other political formations applauded the decision to control the far-right party. “The far right is setting the tone for the AfD. Therefore, the classification as a suspicious case by the BfV is absolutely correct. Regardless of this, we will continue to fight politically against the AfD. This has no place in parliaments, ”said CSU Party Secretary General Markus Blume via social media.

Die Rechtsextremen geben in der @AfD den Ton an. Deswegen ist die Einstufung als Verdachtsfall durch den #Verfassungsschutz absolut richtig. Unabhängig davon werden wir die AfD weiter politisch bekämpfen. Sie hat in den Parlamenten nichts verloren.https://t.co/qw2pxzGcK4 – Markus Blume (@MarkusBlume) March 3, 2021

The controversy comes at a difficult time for the party, which is going through serious difficulties in presenting a clear profile, after flirting with the denial of the pandemic, and which suffers a long and poorly disguised internal war between the pragmatic sector and the most radical branch.

With Reuters, EFE and local media