The German Constitutional Court declared the 2019 Climate Protection Act partially unconstitutional on Thursday for not being sufficiently ambitious in its objectives or providing the necessary means to tackle global warming. The text, the court considers in a ruling with profound repercussions, is “unfair” with future generations. The judges demand a reform by the end of 2022.

The ruling, which responds to a complaint from four environmental groups, including the youth movement Fridays for Future and Greenpeace, affirms that the legislation violates the “fundamental rights” of the next generations, destroying a key element in the measures against the climate change of the current government, the great coalition of conservatives and social democrats led by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He adds that the regulations only contain objectives to reduce polluting emissions until 2030 – complying with community agreements – and that these objectives would not achieve what was signed in the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit the increase in temperatures to 1.5 degrees. centigrade versus pre-industrial levels. The consequence of these measures is that “drastic restrictions” would then be required in multiple areas, which would violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of future generations. “Virtually all the freedoms of those generations, in almost all areas of human life, could be potentially affected,” says the German Constitutional ruling.

The sentence then points out that the State is responsible, not only is it responsible for current generations, but also for the safety of future generations, as well as for the integrity of the environment as a whole. This means that it cannot delay taking action to stop global warming. It is not legitimate to take “soft” measures now if it means that later measures will bear the bulk of the cost. The “moderate” reduction in polluting emissions required by the law in question involves “more drastic” cuts from 2030, the ruling continues.

Greenhouse effect



The Climate Protection Law set the objective of complying with the environmental goals set by the European Union, which demanded by the end of this decade a reduction of 55% of the emissions of gases that cause the greenhouse effect with respect to the levels 1990. Germany has already reduced them by 40% in relation to that year.

The ruling, which urges the legislator to reform the law and bring it into line with the constitutional mandate by the end of 2022, has been a political earthquake. The Minister of the Environment, Svenja Schulze, who had opted for a more ambitious text, considered that it was “a motivation to move towards climate neutrality”. “The Constitutional Court calls on us to set a strategy also starting in 2030,” he said. For Greenpeace this is a “historic” sentence.

The sentence can have important consequences. Because on September 26 there are general elections in Germany and it is likely that the reform of this law will be left to the next government. This is key, since the two possible alliances according to the polls have Los Verdes among their members. Even the most recent voting intention polls suggest that environmentalists could win the election. The Greens would get 23-28% of the vote. The conservative bloc, for its part, would achieve between 22 and 23%. In third position would be the Social Democrats, with between 13 and 16%.