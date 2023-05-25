Local police raided several houses and took other actions against the environmental activism group. These facts derive from the complaints received by the population regarding the illegal strategies of ‘Letzte Generation’ to call attention to climate change. The Government backed the measures against the organization as a sign that no one is above the law.

German law draws a “red line” between activism and vandalism. Investigations “on the suspicion of the commission of criminal offenses by members” and “under the accusation of forming or supporting a criminal organization” weigh on the group defending climate issues ‘Letzte Generation’ or ‘Nueva Generación’, translated into Spanish.

The group is known for its illegal actions to “get the attention of the government”, which they accuse of inaction on the climate crisis.

On the morning of this Wednesday, the houses of several activists of the group were searched by the law enforcement authorities. The records were carried out in seven states of the European nation. About 170 uniformed officers participated in more than a dozen homes. Among the actions carried out, the organization’s bank accounts were seized and its website was closed.

🦺 Imke erzählt detailliert, wie die Hausdurchsuchung bei ihr ablief. ‼️ Wenn wir zulassen, dass die Regierung weiter die Verfassung bricht und unsere Lebensgrundlagen zerstört, ist jede Sicherheit für uns alle dahin. ⌛️ Zeit für zivilen Widerstand!https://t.co/0YLG31IlV4 pic.twitter.com/WEIS98deu8 — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) May 24, 2023



The behavior of the German police was supported by the Minister of the Interior, stating that the State does not allow non-compliance with the law. The statements were made to the German media ‘Funke’ and quoted by the EFE news agency.

“The police and justice do not tolerate crimes, but act, as is their duty“, sentenced the official. “The rule of law does not allow itself to be trampled,” she concluded.

Seven suspects are also in the crosshairs of the Munich General Prosecutor’s Office. In addition to the accusation of supporting criminal gangs, they are accused of organizing a fundraiser to finance the actions of ‘Nueva Generación’. The campaign, launched through its website, raised at least 1.4 million euros.

Alles was wir tun, hat das Ziel möglichst viel Leid zu vermeiden und Leben zu retten. Wir gehen dabei sehr strategisch vor. Wir erklären dir gern, was es damit auf sich hat, zB heute 19:00 in der Adersstraße 44, Düsseldorf oder morgen 18:00 online:https://t.co/fIsY5shWyS pic.twitter.com/QwI0caDJNQ — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) May 24, 2023



The actions of Justice are added to the sentences applied to three activists of up to five months in prison in a court in the southwest of the country, in what represents a wave of response to the uncivil actions of those indicated.

The response of ‘Letzte Generation’

Aimée van Baalen, spokeswoman for the environmental group, spoke out against recent actions against the movement. “The fifteen home searches that have taken place this morning have severely affected all those who support ‘Nueva Generación’. They scare us, but this fear should not paralyze us,” the spokeswoman said.

‘New Generation’ spokeswoman Aimee Van Baalen, accompanied by other activists, reject the actions of the German justice at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on May 24, 2023. © Reuters – Annegret Hilse

Van Baalen also called on German citizens to new mobilizations. As a sample of, according to Baalen, “Be part of the resistance for survival”.

The activist described the group’s actions as “transparent”, a foundation that can be demonstrated on the website, she stressed. She also accused the Government of leading society to “climate hell”, for which she ratified the call to mobilize to “save lives”.

Why the records and the signaling of ‘New Generation’?

Although the group’s claim is valid for the future of the planet and its conservation for future generations, their actions to draw attention to the issue are unorthodox. Under the precept that private law ends where that of others begins, dissimilar complaints were made by the population that disapproved of the behavior of ‘Letzte Generation’.

Calls for civil disobedience, the breaking of the asphalt of the streets to block the passage, the vandalization of works of art with a high cultural value, the attack on the headquarters of specific political parties and the attempted attack, in April of last year , to an oil pipeline installed from Italy to Germany, among others, are some of the actions that can be criticized by this environmental society.

Members of the German police remove glue from the hand of a ‘New Generation’ activist, who stuck to a street in the Steglitz district to protest climate advice, in Berlin, Germany, on May 16, 2023. © Reuters – Fabrizio Bensch

The German Green Party (Die Grünen) spoke out against the way in which ‘New Generation’ calls to create awareness for the environment. One of its members and today Minister of Climate and Economy, Robert Habeck, stressed that these actions, instead of uniting people around a cause, what they do is “anger” and divide “citizens.

For his part, the German head of government, Olaf Scholz, recently expressed his rejection, alleging that it seemed “totally idiotic to stick to a painting” or to a street.

With EFE, AFP and local media