The Berlin court today sentenced a Russian regime hitman to life imprisonment for the murder of a Georgian of Chechen origin in the German capital two years ago and directly blamed the Moscow authorities for ordering this crime. The sentence represents a political earthquake and will aggravate the already delicate relations between Berlin and Moscow since the judges of the court of the German capital consider it proven that the convict, 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov, is an agent of the intelligence services Russians FSB, specialized in eliminating dissidents and other people uncomfortable for the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The court also established the severity of Krasikov’s guilt, which will prevent his sentence from being reviewed in 20 years and assumes that he will likely die behind bars. The defense of the Russian agent had argued for his innocence and requested his release. The judges were inclined, however, by the demand of the federal prosecutor’s office, which had taken the case as the head of the fight against terrorism and demanded the maximum penalty.

“This is a murder committed by order of the Russian state,” said the president of the court, Judge Olas Arnoldi, during the reading of the sentence, in which he stressed that the murderer, who had expressly traveled to Berlin from Moscow with the only The goal of eliminating the Georgian citizen was assisted in the German capital. “The crime was meticulously prepared by collaborators stationed in Berlin,” said the judge, for whom it was proven during the trial that Vadim Krasikov is an FSB officer, directly related to other crimes committed abroad. The federal prosecutor Nicolaus Forschner had stressed during his final speech that it was a politically motivated crime and that the one who had already been convicted had done nothing but “carry out orders issued by his state.”

A political asylee



Krasikov is considered the material author of the murder on 23 August 2019 of the Georgian citizen of Chechen origin Torkike K., 40, who had received political asylum in Germany in 2016 and was considered a terrorist by Moscow for his participation in the second Chechen war. The murderer approached his victim from behind on a bicycle in the Tiergarten, the central Berlin park that borders the Brandenburg Gate, and fired three shots in the head and chest with a silencer weapon that caused his immediate death.

The murderer was observed, however, when he changed his clothes behind some bushes and threw his weapon into the River Spree by two young men who alerted the police and facilitated his almost immediate arrest. The condemned man had assured when he was arrested that his name was Vadim Sokolov, an architect by profession and without any relationship with the Russian state.

Investigations carried out by prosecutors ended up revealing his true identity and direct relationship with the Russian intelligence services. The case already had its first consequences for bilateral relations at the moment in which the federal prosecutor’s office intervened directly. Then Berlin ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats accredited in this capital. During a press conference in Paris shortly thereafter, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Georgian citizen executed by the Russian agent a “bandit” and a “murderer”. It is to be hoped that after the ruling the Berlin government will react again. The then Federal Foreign Minister, the Social Democrat Heiko Maas, had already warned at the time, who stressed that the German executive would wait to know the final sentence. In the event that in that sentence it contains concrete affirmations that relate the Moscow regime to the crime “we will react again,” the head of German diplomacy said at the time.