The public prosecutor in the city of Dusseldorf said on Saturday that investigators are not ruling out the possibility of “terrorist motives” behind the knife attack carried out on Friday evening during a party in “Solingen” in western Germany.

The perpetrator of the attack, who is still at large, has not yet been identified, prosecutor Arkus Caspers told reporters.

“We have not been able to determine a motive yet, but we assume, in light of all the circumstances, that the initial suspicion of a terrorist-motivated act cannot be ruled out,” Caspers explained.

“The perpetrator has not yet been identified,” Caspers added at a press conference, explaining that the person the police announced had been detained was a 15-year-old boy who had been arrested on suspicion of “failure to report” a criminal act because investigators suspected he had been in contact with the attacker.