Journalists from the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle (DW) were banned from entering the State Duma and denied accreditation to its events on behalf of the speaker of the chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin. About it informs press service of the State Duma.

Prior to this, Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel that the measures of the Russian government against the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle (DW) could be even tougher. He noted that the indignation of representatives of the German government and the public regarding the ban on DW activities in Russia looks strange.

Isn’t that the same thing you do against “RT DE”? You yourself do not follow the principles that you voice.

By violating the freedom of speech, the freedom to disseminate information, you are essentially introducing censorship and acting against basic democratic values. This is a dirty stain on your reputation. Those who are trying to act against our country in this way must understand: it is time to end these decisions. Viacheslav Volodin Speaker of the State Duma

According to the speaker, only mutual respect and the absence of double standards can help you conduct a dialogue with Russia.

Finally. The measures taken by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs are fully supported by the deputies. Moreover, we believe that they could be even tougher. We will not leave unfriendly actions against our country without attention. Viacheslav Volodin Speaker of the State Duma

How did it all start?

On December 17, 2021, the German media regulator launched an investigation into the RT channel. The department said that RT launched an online program in German without a license to broadcast in Germany. It was noted that for this RT could face a fine of up to half a million euros or a ban on broadcasting.

On December 22 last year, it became known that the German-language media regulator MABB demanded that RT DE be removed from broadcasting in Europe. The European satellite operator Eutelsat 9B complied with the demand and removed RT DE, broadcasting from studios in Moscow, from the grid. The press service of the channel called these actions illegal.

On February 1, the Media Supervision Commission banned RT DE from broadcasting in German in Germany. The reason was the lack of a license required by the media law on the TV channel.

Russia’s response to the RT DE broadcast ban

On February 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that satellite and other broadcasting of the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle would be stopped in the country in response to the unfriendly actions of the FRG to ban the broadcasting of the German-language television channel RT DE. It was noted that Moscow is closing the organization’s correspondent office in the country and canceling the accreditation of all employees of the Russian bureau of Deutsche Welle. The agency also plans to initiate a procedure for considering the issue of recognizing the company as a foreign agent.

German reaction

On the same day, the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reacted to the ban on DW broadcasting, calling such a step devoid of any grounds. The ministry warned that such a move would aggravate Russian-German relations.

If these measures are indeed implemented, this will greatly limit the free reporting of events in Russia by independent journalists, which is especially important in politically tense times. German Foreign Ministry

The agency also considered inappropriate the comparison between Deutsche Welle and the Russian TV channel RT DE. The statement alleges that employees of the German TV channel worked in Russia as freelance journalists “on the basis of the current legislation and with the appropriate license.” According to the representative office of the ministry, RT DE broadcasts in Germany without a license and did not apply for one, on the basis of which the Commission for Licensing and Supervision of the Media of Germany issued a decision to ban the broadcast of the Russian TV channel in the country.

According to German law, RT DE has the ability to take legal action against the decision of a public authority [по надзору] for the media German Foreign Ministry

The Union of Journalists in Germany also responded to the decision of the Russian government, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift sanctions against Deutsche Welle (DW). The head of the journalists’ union, Frank Überall, called the Russian authorities’ response to the ban on the German-language television channel RT DE “a cheap reaction.”

See also At protests new scene of enemies of the state Unlike the propaganda channel RT DE, Deutsche Welle offers independent and critical journalism Head of the German Union of Journalists Frank Iberall

The German Union of Journalists stressed that they expect a “clear protest” from the German government against Russia’s sanctions. “The German government is responsible for Deutsche Welle and its employees. This needs to be made clear to Moscow,” the organization said.

“This is very funny”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the call of the German Union of Journalists (DJV) to respond to the decision of the Russian government to impose sanctions against the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle (DW) ridiculous. Zakharova cited the text of the statement in which the DJV calls on the German government to “loudly protest the act of censorship.”