During the coverage of the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock to Kiev, journalists from the largest German TV channel Das Erste mixed up the capitals of Ukraine and Russia. Recording of the broadcast published on the portal Tagesshau on Tuesday, February 8th.

During a live broadcast by reporter Ina Ryuk from Independence Square in the Ukrainian capital, the signature indicated that the broadcast was coming from Moscow.

Earlier, on February 7, Annalena Burbock arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit. On the same day, the cancellation of the meeting of the German minister with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was announced. A scheduling error was cited as the official reason, but according to a CNN source, the talks “did not take place because the German foreign minister refused to announce that Germany would abandon the Nord Stream 2 pipeline even if Russia “invaded ” to Ukraine”.

Earlier, on January 25, CNN during the broadcast of a story about the Russian military exercises live for 20 seconds designated Kharkiv as a Russian city. In the upper right corner, the inscription “Kharkov, Russia” was displayed, with which the TV channel designated, in its opinion, the place of the exercise of the RF Armed Forces.