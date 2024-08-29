Journalist Repke Accuses Western Media of Lying About F-16 Crash in Ukraine

German journalist Julian Repke has caught Western media outlets lying by spreading false information about the crash of an F-16 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). He wrote about this on his social media page X.

In this way, he commented on the publication of Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla, who stated that the fighter was shot down by friendly fire, while official reports name pilot error as the cause of the crash. The media adhered to the same version.

“Instead of openly admitting this, an alternative truth was spread,” Repke said indignantly.