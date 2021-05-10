Journalist for the German edition Welt Christoph Wanner praised the Russian army after his visit to the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9.

“A strengthened army is the most important and most effective foreign policy trump card of (Russian President – Ed.) Vladimir Putin,” the correspondent said, calling the events held in Moscow grandiose.

Earlier, on May 9, Western media published materials about the parade held on Red Square in Moscow on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. They also analyzed Putin’s speech for quotations.

So, a French magazine Le point said that the Russian leader, during the celebration of the victory over Nazism and against the background of growing tensions in relations between the Russian Federation and Western countries, made an “oath” that Russia would “firmly” defend its interests.

British tabloid journalists The sun noticed that the parades were held in different cities of Russia. They were dedicated to both the memory of the past and the “lingering military power of the Kremlin.”

Agency Associated Pressspeaking about the speech of the President of Russia, noted that Putin condemned “attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands the blood of hundreds of thousands of civilians.”

More than 12.5 thousand people took part in the Victory Parade, 190 pieces of equipment, including the legendary T-34-85 tanks, drove across Red Square, as well as modern heavy armored vehicles represented by the latest T-72B3M, T-80BVM, T-90M tanks Breakthrough and T-14 Armata. Despite the cloudy weather, the aviation part of the parade was held, 76 helicopters and aircraft were involved in it.