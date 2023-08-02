Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A German dives off Mallorca and finds some objects from ancient times. But he is said to have plundered a historic shipwreck.

Munich – It is probably the dream of every hobby diver: Discovering a sunken ship from antiquity and recovering the mysterious objects inside as “treasure divers”. A diver from Germany experienced this on Mallorca – but he was doing so outside the law. The man is now on trial for the alleged looting of a Roman shipwreck.

Mallorca: Two years in prison for German “treasure divers” – court demands punishment

At the start of the trial in Palma, the public prosecutor’s office demanded two years in prison for the 52-year-old accused, the media on the Mediterranean island of Spain reported on Friday (July 30, 2023). The man who lives on the island is accused of stealing three lead objects and one ceramic object from the wreck off the coast of Porto Cristo in eastern Mallorca in January 2019. A judicial spokesman confirmed this information at the request of the German Press Agency.

At the start of the trial on Thursday evening, the diver admitted to having found and taken the objects during a dive. The newspapers reported on this, among other things Diario de Mallorca and Ultima Hora. However, where he found the items is disputed. He at least denies the accusation that he dived to the wreck. According to the indictment, which relies on reports from two experts, among other things, he is said to have removed protective sandbags and tarpaulins from the wreck, among other things. The accusation of the Balearic Ministry of Culture and the Island Council is therefore also damage to the historical heritage.

Metal detector on the beach in Mallorca: Patrol becomes aware of Germans

A patrol spotted the German as he was carrying a metal detector when he emerged from the water. At that time he also had the four objects with him. However, he himself states that he found them on the beach and refers to environmental concerns: “For me, it was a hobby to clean the sea and do something good,” he was told by the Majorca newspaper quoted. He “saw no ship” and did not know that these were antique objects.

However, the experts have no doubt that this is not true. According to the experts, the items “undoubtedly” came from the wreck. According to the island council, they would have a total value of 11,900 euros, it wrote Mallorca Magazine. Officials said the accused “dismantled and looted the wreckage” – and also left a fanny pack at the scene.

Shipwreck “Ses Lumetes” is only 30 meters off the coast of Mallorca

According to official information, the sunken galley is only around 30 meters off the coast of Porto Cristo. She ran aground there in the first century and was not discovered until 1955. It is protected as a cultural asset and is called “Ses Llumetes”, which means “six candles”.

