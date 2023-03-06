“The verdict can be confirmed and enforced within hours,” warns the daughter of German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd. Her father was recently sentenced to death for alleged terrorist plots.

Jamshid Sharmahd during his first questioning in an Iranian court in Tehran in February 2022 Image: AFP

Dhe daughter of the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, who was sentenced to death in Iran, has warned that her father will be executed soon. “It’s now a red alert. It’s a matter of life and death!” Gazelle Sharmahd told the Berlin Tagesspiegel. The appeal against the death sentence passed was therefore passed directly to the country’s Supreme Court. “The verdict can be confirmed and enforced within hours,” Sharmahd told the newspaper.

According to his family, Jamshid Sharmahd was kidnapped and kidnapped by the Iranian secret service during a business trip in July 2020, according to statements critical of the regime. In Iran, the 67-year-old exile opposition figure was then charged with planning a bomb attack. On February 21, he was sentenced to death.

Since then, Sharmahd’s contact with his family has been limited to short phone calls in the presence of Iranian guards. FAS told Gazelle Sharmahd about hidden messages documenting torture and ill-treatment.

Sharmahd is just one of many dissidents imprisoned in Iran. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been warning of the machinations of the Iranian secret services for a long time. Recently, an increase in kidnappings has been registered. In addition, since the most recent wave of protests in Iran, attempts to intimidate participants in demonstrations have also increased in this country.