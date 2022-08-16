





BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor confidence fell slightly in August on concerns that rising cost of living will hit private consumption, suggesting Europe’s biggest economy is slipping into recession.

The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic confidence index dropped to -55.3 points from -53.8 in July. A Reuters poll pointed to a reading of -53.8.

“Still high inflation rates and expected additional costs for heating and power lead to lower profit expectations for the private consumer sector,” Michael Schroeder, a researcher at ZEW, said in a statement.

“In contrast, expectations for the financial sector are improving due to the supposed further rise in short-term interest rates,” he added.

The German economy stalled in the second quarter, with the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions pushing it to the brink of recession. Inflation is at 8.5%.







