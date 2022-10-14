German investigators believe that explosives became the cause of accidents at Nord Stream

German investigators examined photographs of the Nord Stream leaks taken by an underwater Bundeswehr drone and concluded that the damage could only have been caused by the use of explosives. Names the cause of the incident TASS with reference to German television.

It is noted that divers have not yet dived to the place of emergency, since they do not have the appropriate equipment. For this reason, a drone was lowered there.

It also became known that the gas leak is eight meters in diameter. Both pipelines also have two damages, but one thread of Nord Stream 2 survived.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, Moscow has intelligence data regarding the sabotage committed on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. He did not specify the data publicly.