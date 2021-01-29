3. Medical technology against multiple organ failure

These are self-confident words: “We are convinced that we have developed a process that saves human lives,” says Catherine Schreiber, deputy managing director of the young medical technology company Advitos in Munich. We are talking about the “Advos multi” – and the device could actually revolutionize intensive care medicine.

“In the intensive care unit, patients mainly die from multiple organ failure,” explains Schreiber. Affected: mostly kidneys, lungs and liver. While these organs have so far had to be supported by three different devices, the Munich-based invention combines all of this in just one device. It can also quickly correct the blood pH. The company believes it will reduce ICU mortality by 20 percent.

4. Microchips that fit ten billion transistors thanks to EUV lithography

Smart homes, artificial intelligence, robot technology, autonomous vehicles – all areas that will shape our lives in the future. For all of these products you need: powerful microchips. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute in Jena, together with the companies Zeiss and Trumpf, have now developed a completely new production process for the microchips of tomorrow: EUV lithography.

The process is complicated to say the least. In brief: EUV lithography works with X-rays – and manages to create structures on the chip that are only a few nanometers in size. Result: Thanks to the technology, ten billion (!) Transistors can be integrated on an area the size of a fingertip. In other words: Thanks to EUV lithography, chips can be produced that are, on the one hand, much smaller than before, but still much more powerful.

5. Digital clocks that measure time more accurately than ever before

Ever heard of a picosecond? This is what the millionth of a millionth of a second is called. Means: incredible eleven zeros after the decimal point. In order to be able to measure such absurdly short periods of time correctly, you need ultra-precise clocks – and these are made by the Stuttgart-based company Swabian Instruments.

With their “Time Tagger” the Swabians have set new standards in digital measurement technology. The company is now one of the most innovative companies in the field of quantum technology. “Our devices can be used wherever sophisticated digital measurements are required,” says Helmut Fedder, one of the three founders. “It can be used, for example, to measure light emissions from individual molecules in tumor cells. And our devices are also very useful for autonomous driving and the quantum computer technology that is currently being developed. “

Research institutions and industrial customers all over the world now rely on the fastest stopwatch in the world – made in Germany.

6. An oil against plastic waste

Plastic waste in the oceans – nobody wants to see that anymore. One way out of the waste dilemma is chemical recycling. For example, with the “ChemCyclingTM” project in Ludwigshafen, the chemical company BASF is pursuing the goal of recycling plastic waste and even car tires in a commercial manner.

The highlight: Through chemical recycling, even non-sorted plastic waste can be converted back into valuable raw material. This happens using a thermochemical process that breaks down the garbage into molecular building blocks. This is how so-called pyrolysis oil is obtained. And from this, in turn, products can be manufactured in virgin quality, which are then even suitable for food packaging.

7. A shower for car paint that saves a lot of electricity

The paint shop accounts for up to 40 percent of the energy requirements of a car plant. One reason: The fine paint mist, called overspray, has to be removed from the air at great expense. An innovation from the mechanical engineering company Dürr in Bietigheim-Bissingen makes this superfluous. The “EcoPaintJet”, a type of paint shower with 50 tiny nozzles, does not allow overspray and only needs half the electricity. Even more: two-tone designs or logos can be applied immediately during development without masking off beforehand.

More on the topic at aktiv-online.de: This is how an expert assesses Germany as a location for innovation.