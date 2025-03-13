Thanks to an operation with the code name of “Saaremaa”, the German Intelligence Service BND investigated in 2020 the origin of the coronavirus at an early stage of the pandemic and reported its conclusions to the Berlin Foreign Ministry: a laboratory in … Wuhan. Merkel requested an estimate of the degree of certainty of these inquiries and was told that with a security of between 80% and 95% that had been the origin of the virus. And he shut up.

By order of the then German Chancellor, silence was kept on that report, which have now published several German media, as did his successor, Olaf Scholz, when he accessed the Headquarters of the Government of Germany and was equally informed.

This silence throws the prestige of pandemic management by German public opinion by the German government, which has been about to go down in history as an example of transparency.

Covering Operation in China

The documents have been published by the Weekly ‘Zeit’ and by the Munich newspaper. They suggest that the basis of the intelligence evaluation was not only a public data analysis, but also material obtained as part of a covert intelligence operation carried out in China and that includes scientific data from Chinese research institutions such as the Wuhan Virology Institute, one of the main institutions there for virus research.

The evidence also pointed out that the expansion of the coronavirus was surely due to a failure or accident in the risky function of function of function, the artificial modification of the viruses that occur in nature. Genetic alterations to make a concrete pathogen more dangerous are based on widely used practices, to create drought -resistant plants, or mosquitoes that do not transmit malaria, for example.

But its use in potentially dangerous pathogens for human being, such as the Ebola virus or the bacteria responsible for anthrax or botulism, is subject to much more strict safety protocols that, according to the suspicions of the BND, were not correctly respected in Wuhan.

Express Order of the Berlin Foreign Ministry

Intelligence investigation had been expressly ordered by the Berlin Foreign Ministry, which at that time considered a relevant data for security the origin of the new Sars-Cov-2 virus. The end of the BND, Bruno Kahl, personally informed Merkel about the intelligence operation and the evaluation of the service. Merkel, however, did not want to comment if he was aware when the German media asked him about it.

The then Minister of the Foreign Ministry, Helge Braun, and the Secretary of State responsible for the intelligence services, Johannes Geismann, also did not want to comment. Kahl returned to inform the Foreign Ministry immediately after the change of government to Olaf Scholz. The Bundestag Parliamentary Control Committee, responsible for the control of intelligence services, was not informed, nor the World Health Organization (WHO).

Only at the end of last year, shortly before the rupture of the “traffic light coalition” and the call for early elections, the German government decided to commission external experts to review the FND findings. Since December, high -ranking external scientists have been examining the validity of the BND findings on behalf of the Foreign Ministry. There is still no final result. A government spokesman limits himself to that, “as a matter of principle, we do not publicly comment on intelligence matters.” The BND also does not comment on the published information.

An unnatural origin: the conclusion of several experts

Over the years, other expert circles have reached the same conclusion. Last year, for example, several researchers presented an analysis according to which they considered that an unnatural origin and in a laboratory was the most likely option that a natural one. Most research has focused on a zoonotic origin, such as an intermediary animal guest, without conclusive evidence.

China herself has always rejected speculation that the virus could have originated in a laboratory and, in the summer of 2023, a report of the US Intelligence Service was made public according to which no evidence had been found for the laboratory thesis. The publication of the German Intelligence report, which holds precisely that thesis, will now have political consequences.

The Federal Government and intelligence services would have to exhaustively inform in the next few days in the parliamentary commissions provided for this purpose, “also about the schedule and on the question of who knew what and when.” “The cover -up and concealment of intelligence information is extremely worrying, Wolfgang Kubicki, vice president of Bundestag has reacted,” as a result, the loss of confidence in democratic institutions is increasing. ” Kubicki demands, among other things, that the German State apologizes to its citizens and that the Parliament “clear the way for an investigation without reservations about the pandemic in the framework of an investigation commission.”