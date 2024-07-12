Friday, July 12, 2024, 12:30 PM











German and US secret services have reportedly prevented an assassination attempt on Armin Papperger, the head of the German arms company Rheinmetall, which was apparently organised by Russia, Spiegel Online reports. The plan to eliminate Papperger, the head of the western company that produces the most tanks and ammunition …

