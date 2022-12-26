Tagesschau: scout Carsten L. handed over materials with assessments of Ukrainian events to Moscow

An employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), accused of spying for Russia, was suspected of passing secret data on the situation in Ukraine to Moscow, writes Tagesschau.

Karsten L. could transfer to Russia materials with assessments of the events taking place in Ukraine. The German Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Intelligence Service declined to comment on this information, citing their previous press releases.

The arrest of the BND officer became known on December 22. The man is under investigation on suspicion of treason. According to the Focus publication, he had access to classified data received from the US and the UK.