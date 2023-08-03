Home page World

The town of Viggiu near Varese in northern Italy. Here is also the Villa Alceo. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int./Maurizio Maule

Violent allegations in Italy. A group of German tourists is said to have raged in a historic villa – and caused great damage.

Como/Varese – “They wanted to leave me 200 euros as compensation”. With these horrified words, Bruno Golferini, manager of a historic villa in northern Italy, addresses the public. There are accusatory words that he in the Republica speaks – accusing a group of Germans who he says ransacked the villa where he once grew up, damaging a historic statue of great value.

According to the report, a group of German influencers had rented the villa in question, which is located between Lake Maggiore and Lake Como, for a weekend. Accordingly, they wanted to spend the night there with almost 20 people to celebrate a birthday. Party in historical luxury – that’s how the weekend was apparently imagined. The aim was therefore also to create videos and photos for the social media channels in the house.

According to the house manager, the scenes quickly escalated. In their attempt to create videos that were as unusual as possible, the house rules were massively disregarded. There was great damage. So, among other things, six young Germans climbed into the well of the villa – which is prohibited in the house rules. They are said to have clung to a very valuable sculpture by the artist Enrico Butti. This was damaged in the process. The report of Republica According to this, damage of at least 100,000 euros was incurred here alone.

After viewing the video recordings of the villa’s surveillance cameras, the manager has now filed a complaint for vandalism.

“When I witnessed this scene, I remembered the historical episodes of the sacking of ancient cities, when the barbarians devastated everything and toppled the statues of the gods as a sign of contempt,” the dismayed manager Bruno Golferini tells the paper. This “act of vandalism” hit him particularly hard because he grew up in the villa and the statue in question had “great emotional value”. “She was the symbol of the house, in a sense its protector,” says Golferini.

The tourist group attracted negative attention from the start: “They hung on the ledges to take souvenir photos, they drank limoncello directly from bottles,” reports the manager. Then the statue was destroyed.

The damage to the statue was “irreparable,” he said. The dismayed Golferini reports that he has already consulted an expert.

But the real dismay came from the guests’ reaction to their destruction. Accordingly, the guests would not have apologized for the damage. “They said that this statue was made of sand and that if I had wanted to, they would have left me 200 euros as compensation”. The host obviously sees this as an affront. He told the Italian newspaper that the group was made up of many people and was apparently willing to spend a lot of money over the weekend. But then they probably didn’t want to collect for the damaged work of art. This is one of the reasons why he lodged a complaint with the police and even contacted Interpol.