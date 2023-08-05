Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Villa devastated, statue decapitated: “Barbarians” scandal surrounding a group of German influencers who behaved in Italy next to it. © Golferini villaalceo.com

A scandal surrounding a group of German influencers in Italy: They devastated a historic villa and destroyed a statue. The owner hopes for donations.

Viggiù/Augsburg – A clique of German influencers is said to have destroyed a rented villa in northern Italy. The nation is appalled. In the center of attention: Hamburg-born Janis D. and his partner Jessica D. – both influencers with over two and a half million followers.

Scandal surrounding German influencers – Italy villa from 1870 devastated at celebration

The Villa Alceo on the outskirts of the small town of Viggiù in northern Italy is a hidden gem just north of the fashionable Lake Como. In the house built in 1870 by a rich Milanese family, elegant weddings are celebrated or company presentations are held. The eight bedrooms cost between 200 and 450 euros per night.

The idyllically situated Villa Alcea with the still intact statue in the fountain on the terrace. © Villa Alcea

Luxury villa in Italy disassembled: Influencers model for luxury brands such as Fendi or Montblanc

Chandeliers, period furniture, antiques, etc. are the right backdrop for a clique of German influencers – at the center of Augsburg’s Janis D., who has 1.5 million followers and 1600 posts on his Instagram account. With his well-trained body, he advertises clothes from luxury brands such as Montblanc and Fendi.

Janis D. played in the youth team of 1860 Munich from 2011 to 2013. Jessica D., with whom Janis D. stages a love story on Instagram, is also at the party. She is also an influencer and has 919,000 followers on Instagram. The glittering couple rented the villa with around a dozen other internet stars at the end of July.

In the villa, the clique made photo sessions, as can be seen on their profiles. But after “work” they celebrated wild parties and misbehaved: “They entered the kitchen, where there are private rooms, and drank limoncello from a barrel,” complains the manager of the house, Bruno Golferini. “They opened the closets, touched the furnishings in the room and the documents in the showcases. True barbarians, behaving arrogantly even in the presence of the carabinieri, like gentlemen.”

Group around German influencers dismantled luxury villa in Italy: surveillance camera filmed the fall of the figure

But they raged the worst on July 31 on the terrace: in front of the running surveillance camera, they climbed into the fountain basin there, in which there is a 100-year-old figure by the sculptor Enrico Butti – it allegorically represents a dominatrix, a mistress. Two of the revelers embrace the figure, which falls over and breaks. The lapis lazuli semi-precious stone base is also damaged in the process.

The head of the destroyed fountain figure. © Golferini villaalceo.com/

The damage is immense. Administrator Bruno Golferini speaks after consultation with a restorer of 200,000 euros. “They didn’t even apologize,” he says tz. It was just a sandstone figure. “First they wanted to pay just 200 euros, then they offered to buy the property for six million euros.”

The debris of the fountain statue after the party. © Golferini villaalceo.com/

The descendant of the builders of the property naturally rejected this. Since the damage is high and it is unclear whether it will be paid, the operator is planning a crowdfunding campaign via the villa’s Instagram page. Golferini also filed a criminal complaint. And what does Janis D. say about the allegations? He left a request from our editorial team unanswered on Friday.