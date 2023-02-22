January rate was 0.5%; energy and food prices drove higher in the last month

Germany’s annual inflation stood at 9.2% in January 2023, according to a report released by the Highlights (German Federal Statistical Office) this Wednesday (22.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the document (237 KB, in English).

The rate was 9.6% in December. In January, inflation was 0.5%. The value was boosted by energy and food prices, which are fluctuating because of the war in Ukraine.

The report uses harmonized consumer prices, which serve as a benchmark for comparison with inflation in other European Union countries.

“We are seeing price increases for many goods and, to an increasing degree, also for services. Households paid higher prices in particular for energy and food in January as well.”said Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, in the statement.

According to the survey, energy rose 23.1%. Compared to January 2022, the increase was 36.5%. Food prices rose 20.2% in January 2023 year on year.

EURO ZONE

Annual inflation in the Euro Zone for the month of January dropped to 8.5%. It was the 3rd fall in a row for the price index in the European bloc. According to a preliminary report released by the eurostatthe European Union’s statistics agency, the rate fell by 0.7 percentage points compared to December 2022, when it stood at 9.2%.

A eurostat stated that the energy sector is expected to have the highest annual rate of increase, with 17.2% in January against 25.5% in December 2022. It will be followed by food, alcohol and tobacco prices, with a projection of 14 .1% for the month.