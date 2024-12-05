What began as a blow to a specific business, the automobile industry, strongly affected by Chinese competition, is already affecting sectors due to high energy costs and affecting steel, renewables and the aerospace industry.



12/05/2024



Updated at 11:46 a.m.





In October, industrial orders they fell again in Germany, although more weakly than experts expected. The indicators also do not point to any change in the sentiment of companies or consumers, which indicates that this situation will continue in the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only