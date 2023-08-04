Germany’s industrial orders grew 7% in June compared to May, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the country’s statistics agency, Destatis. The result came well above the expectations of analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal, which forecast a drop of 1.5% in the period. There was an expansion in foreign orders, which registered an increase of 13.5% in June compared to the previous month, but a fall in domestic orders, which saw a 2% decrease in the same period. In the annual comparison, total orders advanced 3% in June. Destatis also revised the changes in orders to German industry in May to a monthly gain of 6.2% and an annual reduction of 4.4%.