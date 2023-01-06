BERLIN (Reuters) – German factory orders saw their steepest drop in more than a year in November on sluggish foreign demand, falling 5.3% on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis for the month, the federal statistics office said. this Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a 0.5% drop, after a downwardly revised 0.6% increase in October.

Orders from eurozone countries fell 10.3% in the month, while orders from outside the eurozone dropped 6.8%.

The sharp drop shows that “the industry is going through a difficult winter, although business expectations from companies have improved recently”, said the German Economy Ministry.

A survey by the Ifo economic institute found that 50.7% of companies in the manufacturing sectors reported problems with material shortages in December, up from 59.3% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Rene Wagner and Kirsti Knolle)