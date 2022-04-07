German industrial production grew 0.2% in February compared to January, according to seasonally adjusted data published on Thursday by Destatis, the country’s statistics agency. The result was in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal. In the annual comparison, the general production of the German industry increased by 3.2%. Compared to February 2020, the month before the first restrictions imposed in Germany due to the covid-19 pandemic, industrial production in Europe’s largest economy was 3.8% lower, said Destatis.

