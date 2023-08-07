Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 7:25 am Share

Industrial production in Germany fell 1.5% in June compared to May, according to data with seasonal adjustments published this Monday, 7, by Destatis, the country’s statistics agency. The fall was stronger than the expectation of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a 0.4% decline in the period.

Manufacturing production fell by 1.3% month-on-month in June, while the construction sector shrank by 2.8% in the period. In the annual comparison, the general production of the German industry retreated 1.7% in June, in the calculation without adjustments, informed the Destatis.

Industrial production data for May were revised, down 0.1% in the monthly comparison and stability in the annual comparison (0.0%).