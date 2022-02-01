Germany’s industrial purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 57.4 in December to 59.8 in January, reaching its highest level in five months, according to a final survey released today. 1st, by IHS Markit. The definitive reading, however, was below the preliminary estimate for January and also the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, of 60.5 in both cases. In any case, the index’s advance above the 50 mark shows that German manufacturing expanded at a stronger pace last month.

The post Germany industrial PMI rises to 59.8 in January, but is below the preview appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#German #industrial #PMI #rises #January #previous