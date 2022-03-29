News: Only had a lot less work than expected in the 109th international match. Powerless at the Bergwijn Gate. Then demanded as a haven of peace.

Sweeper: Too late in the duels – as was the case with the tricky penalty situation against Depay. Did little with the free spaces.

Ruediger: In his 50th international match, mostly a sovereign defense boss. A running duel with Malen was intense. Too late against Bergwijn.

Schlotterbeck: This time without a late lapse. Brave game opening. Bit into duels with Malen. March internationals winners.

Space: Defensively more required. Great chance to score the first goal shortly after the break. Skipped over by Dumfries before conceding.

Musiala: His game is a feast for the eyes. Solves all tasks with ease. Also robust in Kimmich’s six position if necessary.

Gundogan: Needed a bit of start-up time next to ball magnet Musiala. Then very present. Stopped many Oranje attacks early.

Havertz: Again and again narrowly delivered by Blind. A lot on the go in search of free space. So it didn’t come to an end for a long time.

Miller: Uwe Seeler has been caught. He threw the ball into the corner for the 43rd goal in the DFB jersey – the reward for a lot of effort.

Sane: There is a fine line between casual and frivolous. Increased as the game progressed and more often sought the direct conclusion.

Werner: In the crossbar header probably just offside. Good preparation for Müller’s goal. Now needs match practice at Chelsea.

Brandt: The only Dortmund player got a few more international minutes from Flick. For the World Cup he is probably only a substitute candidate.

Neuhaus: Subbed in for Musiala. Helped to bring the draw over time. Must prove himself in Gladbach.

Nmecha: Came in as a striker in the closing stages. Almost stung late as a joker after Müller’s pass.

Henrichs: Replaced Kehrer in the hectic final phase. Had a lot to do to stop the Oranje vortex.

Draxler: Just a short assignment like so often at Paris Saint-Germain. Too little time for accents.

Gunter: The Freiburg came for the last few minutes as a space replacement on the left side.