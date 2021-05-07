D.he Eisbären Berlin are German ice hockey champions for the eighth time. The former series champion won the decisive third playoff final against outsiders Grizzlys Wolfsburg on Friday with 2: 1 (1: 1, 1: 0, 0: 0). Thus, the team of coach Serge Aubin decided the final series with 2-1 wins and won the duel for the 100th German ice hockey championship. Mark Olver (2nd minute) and Leo Pföderl (24th) scored for the polar bears. Wolfsburg was only successful through Mathis Olimb (3rd) and also missed out on the fourth final in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL).

Coach Pat Cortina’s team had only won the first playoff final last Sunday (3-2 after extra time). As in the quarter and semi-finals, the polar bears came back with two wins in the final and won their first championship title in eight years.

In this season of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL), which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, only two instead of the usual four victories were necessary to advance in the respective playoff rounds and to win the title. Last year, the season at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was canceled after the main round without a master’s freestyle.

The polar bears were the first to complete the preliminary round group north, but the title favorites were Adler Mannheim and EHC Red Bull Munich from the south group. But the Munich team was surprisingly already in the playoff quarter-finals, the Mannheim team then unexpectedly eliminated in the semifinals against Wolfsburg.

The decisive match on Friday started intensely and was largely even. Wolfsburg initially pressed, but Berlin scored. Olver put the Eisbären in the lead with the first ever Berlin goal, but the Grizzlys equalized 25 seconds later. However, Olimb’s first playoff goal shouldn’t have counted. Wolfsburg’s Valentin Busch had previously lost his helmet, but still illegally played the puck. The referee duo Andre Schrader and Marian Rohatsch did not recognize the rule violation and allowed the game to continue.

The game went on intensely and at eye level. Shortly before the first third break, Wolfsburg was unlucky when former international Garrett Festerling injured himself and initially did not come back on the ice. In addition, in the important duel between the two goalkeepers, Berlin’s national goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger again made the slightly better impression. In the middle section, the polar bears took the lead again through national striker Pföderl and then continued to play in a focused and disciplined manner. In the final third, the grizzlies tried everything again and tried to get to the conclusion faster. However, the strong Niederberger in the Berliner Tor ruined everything.