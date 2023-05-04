A major action against the mafia, in which 108 arrests were made today across Europe, has raised eyebrows among our eastern neighbours. The notorious mafia syndicate ‘Ndrangheta appears to have taken root in North Rhine-Westphalia. The German state forms the perfect link between home country Italy and the coke walhalla Netherlands.
Sander van Mersbergen
Latest update:
21:14
