BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

Despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in Germany, German hospitals and clinics are reducing the number of beds and places in intensive care sections for patients affected with the Sars-Covid-2 virus. Their number is currently appreciably lower than a few weeks and months ago. Despite all that, the president of the German College of Physicians, Klaus Reinhardt, considers this measure correct. “Although there is an increase in infections, there has not been a significant burden on intensive care stations so far,” Reinhardt told the Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung Sunday. In that sense, he qualifies as appropriate that the federal state of Baden Württemberg has reduced the number of beds available to Covid-19 patients this week from 35% to 10%. Hospitals already have enough experience and time to increase their capacities again if the situation suddenly worsens, underlines the head of the German doctors. Berlin already reduced its bed bookings for coronavirus patients by 10% in June and Lower Saxony did so in mid-July. Bavaria and Brandenburg don’t even have a reservation quota since the end of summer.

Despite everything, the German virologist Isabella Eckerle believes that a new wave of coronavirus infections is approaching for Germany with a clear increase in serious cases. “We are approaching a winter that will be hard and in which we will have to adjust hospital capacities again,” says the director of the Center for New Viral Diseases at the University of Geneva in statements to Sunday’s edition of the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel. Former collaborator of Christian Drosten, direct from the department of virology of the Berlin University Hospital “Charité”, Eckerle insists that “the virus has not changed and most of all of us have neither suffered from it nor are they immune” and warns that, although serious cases have been reduced, their danger is still there. The rebound in infections that is registered in other European countries will sooner or later reach Germany, says the expert.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer plans a summit to address the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic for air transport and does not rule out new aid packages for the sector in Germany. “I am going to urgently convene an air transport summit that addresses the consequences for the entire sector. It will be necessary to help and rescue ”, affirms Scheuer in the Sunday Sunday newspaper group Funke. In the minister’s sights are the 22 airports in the country with 180,000 employees. Since they currently only bill 20% of their usual passenger capacity, Scheuer fears that they are in “great danger” and therefore intends to present “a rescue concept”. This will be aimed primarily at regional airports, although the large international ones will not be neglected, in order to maintain their structures. “Everything that closes, what emerges from the network, will not reopen,” warns the German head of Transport. Air transport is one of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis in Germany due to the sharp reduction in traffic and the sale of tickets. The German airline Lufthansa, the largest on the European continent, has so far received 6,000 million euros in state aid. However, its president, Carsten Spohr, has made it clear that the planned cuts in the aircraft fleet and the number of employees will not be enough to guarantee the future of the airline. Lufthansa is even thinking about the resignation of its fleet of large A-380 aircraft, which are mostly parked on the ground due to lack of demand and will not be operational again for a long time given the business prospects for airlines in the next few months and years.

The development aid organization One has called on the international community for a fair share of future coronavirus vaccines. “Inoculatory nationalism is poison and it is the last thing we need at the moment,” warned One Germany director Stephan Exo-Kreischer, on the occasion of the beginning of the United Nations general debate this Tuesday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the organization. During the pandemic, many governments seem to have forgotten that “for global challenges there are no national solutions,” says Exo-Kreischer, who criticizes that many countries have already closed contracts with pharmaceutical companies to ensure priority procurement of vaccines and “nobody thinks that these vaccines should also be made accessible to those most affected by poverty. The president of On Germany recalls that new drugs arrive on average with a seven-year delay in developing countries.