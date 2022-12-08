The Berlin Hospital Association warned that 40 percent of health facilities are threatened with closure, due to high energy bills, at a time when the government does not provide sufficient support for this sector.

German doctors do not hide their deep concern about the repercussions of the energy crisis in Europe and the disruption of electricity and gas supplies. According to the Berlin Hospital Association, the impact of the crisis does not stop at the usual pace of work, but even affects the health of patients.

The Association warns that a large percentage of its hospitals face the possibility of closure during the coming period, due to high energy bills on the one hand, and due to its inability to bear the rise for patients on the other hand.

This danger is no longer far away, especially since many hospitals say that the government support package is insufficient, and do not take into account hospitals in particular, despite their dire need for this support, which the government denies.

German Health Minister Karl Lautrabach said the federal government is aware of the problem and is working to solve it. “We cannot in any way abandon hospitals in these circumstances, and we cannot allow hospitals to close due to high energy costs. This will not happen.”

And the most dangerous thing, as doctors say, is that the measures to save energy do not apply to the health sector, which cannot turn off the lights or reduce temperatures due to fear for the health and safety of patients.