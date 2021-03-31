The National Police arrested a German citizen in Málaga yesterday, suspected of being behind a case of homicide in Marbella.

The victim, a 40-year-old Spaniard, had coincided with the suspect at an illegal fiesta in the early hours of the morning in the Guadalmina urbanization in Marbella.

Whilst the party was going on, shots were fired and a bullet hit the victim in the neck killing him. Upon receiving a call out, the police immediately went to the address but found the house deserted except for the body of the victim.

The house where the party was held had been rented for the weekend with the party being held Monday (29th) night and Tuesday morning.

Police investigations, in the space of 48 hours, had come up with the identity of the suspect as well as that of another German citizen, aged 28, who has been charged with trying to provide a cover up.

The whereabouts of the suspect was determined around 11.00h yesterday morning followed by arrests – both men had been caught as they were attempting to flee the country.

