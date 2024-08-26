Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

The accident with the golf cart caused a major operation. © Screenshot Facebook/Volunteer Fire Department Jochberg

Two Germans went for a drunken joyride in a golf cart on a mountain pass near Kitzbühel. The trip ended with serious injuries.

Kitzbühel – The Tyrolean town of Kitzbühel in Austria is a paradise for the rich and beautiful – especially from MunichHere, champagne flows freely and the mountain landscape is covered in concrete by one luxury property after another. Sometimes world stars, like Hollywood star Jessica Alba, come here. The Netflix series “Kitz” made the goings-on, which many locals have long been watching with suspicion, the topic of discussion. And now a new incident is causing ridicule and discussion.

Drunk in a golf cart in Tyrol: The tour suddenly ended at a wall

Shortly before midnight on Saturday (24 August), two German holidaymakers took a trip in a golf cart on the B161 federal highway, which leads to the 1274-metre-high Thurn Pass. At the wheel was a German (31) from the Leonberg region near Stuttgart, and in the passenger seat was a 29-year-old man from Munich. The road has many serpentine bends.

According to witnesses, at the kilometer mark at 10:35 a.m., the electric vehicle crashed into a stone wall near the top of the pass between Jochberg and Mittersill as they were driving towards Kitzbühel. The 29-year-old was seriously injured in the accident and was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Zell am See (Salzburg), according to police in Tyrol.

The 31-year-old was injured to an unknown degree and was taken to the hospital in St. Johann (Tyrol). The Mittersill and Jochberg fire departments were deployed to secure and clear the accident site.

It was inevitable that the police would rush to the scene of the accident. The driver had to undergo a breathalyzer test – and it came back positive. The man was reported. The golf cart was not registered for road traffic. There are a good half dozen golf clubs in the Kitzbühel area.

The police have not yet said whether the golf cart came from one of these courses and, if so, which one. These electric vehicles are used on golf courses to take players from hole to hole, or in large hotel complexes, for example. Depending on the engine and possible speed, they can be approved for use on public roads.

Fire departments turn off Facebook comment function

The mockery at Facebook is biting: “If you can’t stand it, don’t do it!” writes one user. The fire departments involved closed the comment function immediately. Most recently, a fatal paragliding accident near Kitzbühel made headlines. Also in the region, a BMW with four young Germans crashed into a tree. At a Quad accident left two injured.