Home page World

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

Split

Due to the storm, an Easyjet machine could not land in Berlin. © Andreas Haas/imago

German vacationers from Mallorca were on their way to Berlin. But instead, the passengers landed in Copenhagen.

Berlin/Copenhagen – On Thursday (June 22), the low “Lambert” swept across Germany and flooded Kassel, among other things. There were local heavy showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain, squalls and isolated hail, like the German weather service (DWD) reported.

Berlin and the Berlin airport were not spared from “Lambert”. Due to the storm, all arriving flights were delayed on Thursday evening, sometimes by up to four hours, reports rbb.de. But a flight of the airline Easyjet should not even arrive in Berlin.

airline easyJet founding March 1995 Headquarters Luton, United Kingdom CEO Johan Lundgren (Dec 1, 2017–)

“Poor weather conditions due to a thunderstorm front”: Plane lands in Copenhagen instead of Berlin

Easyjet flight U25122 was en route from Palma de Mallorca to Berlin and was scheduled to land there at 10:30 p.m. However, the machine never got there. Instead of landing in Berlin with a delay, the flight was quickly diverted to Copenhagen in Denmark. After midnight, the machine finally landed around 360 kilometers (as the crow flies) from Berlin.

“Due to poor weather conditions caused by a storm front that swept across large parts of Germany last night, some Easyjet flights have been diverted to other destinations,” an Easyjet spokesman said IPPEN.MEDIA. “The weather conditions, especially at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, also led to temporary suspensions of ground handling services during the evening, which also affected flight operations.”

Passengers stranded in Copenhagen

According to the airline, Easyjet offered holidaymakers in Mallorca hotel accommodation or alternative flights to their destination. “Easyjet has done everything it can to help passengers.” However: “When no suitable alternative could be found, the airline has asked passengers to make their own way to their destination and keep a receipt for their expenses to use at a later date.” time to apply for a refund.” (jsch)